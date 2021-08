ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday praised as hero a forester, Jamshid Iqbal, who embraced martyrdom while fighting a forest fire. He tweeted, “On 19 Aug another hero of Forest Dept, Jamshid Iqbal, Forester Chitral Forest Div embraced Shahadat in the line of duty while fighting a forest fire in Chumurkun-Gole Protected Forest Compartment No.01. These are our heroes protecting our forests for a Green Pakistan”.