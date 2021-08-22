NAB summons Shehbaz on 24th

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has summoned PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif on August 24 with reference to award of contract for horticulture around the Metro bus route. According to NAB sources, Shehbaz has been summoned for awarding the contract to Mustafa Kamal, brother of PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal. It was alleged that PPRA rulers were violated for awarding the contract. According to sources, there were no documents in the RDA file regarding awarding the contract but the only thing written in the file is that Shehbaz asked to award the contract.