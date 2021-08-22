Family, children’s apathy: PhD professor takes refuge in Panahgah

MULTAN: A resident of Lahore district having UK nationality was forced to take refuge in a Panahgah established by Multan city district administration as his children ousted him over a property dispute.

Prof. Dr. Amir Mehmood, an educationist and PhD from the UK in English literature, when returned to homeland his children ousted him over agriculture land dispute. His refuge was revealed when Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad visited the Panahgah on Saturday and announced to provide a job to Prof. Mehmood who was apathetically rejected by his family and real children.

Ali Shehzad invited the architect of the nation to his office assuring full cooperation and recovery of looted money and land. It is to be noted that Prof. Dr. Amir Mahmood was abandoned by his children on his return home and he reached the Multan shelter finding no sympathiser.

Prof. Dr. Amir Mahmood said his family and children evicted him and seized all the property, and to get employment, he had to work as a teacher in a local educational institution in Lahore. However, he could not cope with this miserable situation and was forced to take refuge in Panahgah.