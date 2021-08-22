SC to give clarity on invocation of its suo motu jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Saturday constituted a five-member larger bench for consideration of judicial side as well as providing with clarity regarding invocation of its suo moto jurisdiction.

It was learnt that the office had brought into the notice of acting chief justice of Pakistan, Justice Umer Ata Bandial, deviation of the established practice of the court regarding invocation of suo moto jurisdiction by a two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel the other day. The court had passed an order, on an application, requiring action against harassment of journalists in Pakistan. The two-member bench had issued notices to federal as well as provincial government authorities and law officers of the federation and provinces and issued directions to fix the matter for Aug 26, 2021 before the same bench.

The SC, however, constituted a five-larger bench, headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial, acting chief justice of Pakistan, to provide clarity in respect of invocation of its suo moto jurisdiction.

Noting deviation of the said directions from the established practice of the court and in order to obtain clarity, a five-member larger bench, headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial, has been constituted to hear the case on Monday, Aug 23, 2021,” says a press release issued on Saturday.

Other members of the bench include Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhbar, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

Sources said the larger bench would provide only clarity in respect of invocation of its suo moto jurisdiction and would decide later on about the order passed by the two-member bench the other day. The two-member bench, on an application of a journalist, had issued order and summoned Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General, Inspector General of Police Islamabad and Secretary Ministry of Interior in-person along with reports.

The court had also summoned Secretary Ministry of Information and Secretary Ministry of Human Rights along with reports besides issuing notices to the journalist organisations including Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors, Pakistan Broadcasters Association as well as Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ). The court had sought complete record pertaining to attacks on journalists as well as progress report pertaining to their cases as well.

The court had ordered for ensuring submission of written replies in all the matters by August 26.