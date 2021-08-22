Six POs held

MANSEHRA: Lower Kohistan police arrested six proclaimed offenders and recovered arms from them here on Saturday.

District Police Officer Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon told reporters that during a crackdown, the arrests were made during raids on the possible hideouts of the outlaws in remote and mountainous areas.

The arrestees were identified as Jalad Khan, Abdul Rasheed, Said Gul, Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Ayaz and Yardar Khan.

“The arrestees will be produced before the judicial magistrates of their respective areas for police custody,” he said.