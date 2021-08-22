TMA employee seeks salaries for two years

LAKKI MARWAT: A Class-IV employee of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Lakki has been running from pillar to post for the last two years to get his salaries.

In 2020, Imran Khan was appointed as a sweeper by the then TMO Raufullah Wazir. Before his appointment, he worked on contractual basis for seven years and one day an enquiry officer came from Peshawar to look into another matter and came across this man who told the officer that he had been working as a sweeper for the last seven years at fixed pay Rs6000. The officer was astonished to learn about it and asked the then TMO Raufullah Wazir to appoint him on a regular basis.

The TMO issued an appointment order of the employee as a sweeper and his service book was also prepared with a monthly salary Rs17,996 but nothing has been paid to him since his regularisation in 2020.

The sources said that some quarters in the TMA office had demanded a Rs300,000 bribe from the sweeper for the payment of his salaries.

Imran Khan said he had been living a miserable life for the last two years and had taken loans from people who are now threatening him to repay the money.