Govt urged to revive campus project in Oghi

MANSEHRA: Former tehsil naib nazim Hafiz Mohammad Younus has said that despite sanction of Rs500 million funds, the Hazara University’s Oghi campus couldn’t be launched as yet, depriving local girls and boys of higher education.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government approved Rs500 million funds for the establishment of the Hazara University’s campus in Oghi six years ago but this project has been in the doldrums owing to the indifference of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government,” Younus told reporters in Oghi on Saturday.

He said that initially the campus was scheduled to launch various departments at a rented building.