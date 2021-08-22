3 friends drown in AJK lake near Chikar

MUZAFFARABAD: Three friends while on picnic drowned in lake near Chikar, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday. A body was recovered while search for others was in progress. “Waqar, Siyam and Umar after making pictures on the banks of lake went into deep water and drowned”, SP Hattian Balla Riaz said, adding that rescuer were searching for other two persons but couldn’t find, and feared they might have died.

It is worth-mentioning that Zalzal Lake has emerged during the devastating quake of October 8, 2005 in the region as a result of swapping down of a mountain which blocked Nullah water flow, 20 km upward from the Chikar town.