Cop among 4 injured in hand-grenade attack

BANNU: Three civilians and a police constable sustained injuries when unidentified car riders hurled a hand-grenade at the Basiakhel Police Station on Saturday.

Police said that unknown car riders lobbed a hand-grenade into the Basiakhel Police Station, situated near Durrani Chowk on Bannu-Kohat road. The grenade, they said, exploded with a big bang, injuring Constable Samiullah Khan and three civilians named Abid, Abdul Wahab and Asmatullah. The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu, where their condition was stated to be out of danger.