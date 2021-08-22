PPP rejects EVMs outright once again

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday emphatically rejected the electronic voting machines once again, saying that prime minister’s obsession with the EVMs showed his lack of understanding of the issues and his plans for manipulating the next elections through technology.

“When simpler technological innovation like the result transmission system (RTS) in the 2018 elections was hijacked and even balloting for plots failed to arouse credibility, who will trust the EVM technology in determining issues in transfer of power to people,” asked PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Farhatullah Babar in a statement on Saturday. He said the real issues in electoral fraud were far too complex for the EVMs to address. “The EVMs can neither check booth capturing nor put to end the mysterious midnight phone calls from ‘NO Caller ID’,” he said. He said the EVMs also could not end summoning winning candidates to offices and asking them to change loyalties nor could stop manipulations to disqualify the party leaders from leadership and throwing people out even from electoral contests.

About e-voting by expats, Farhatullah said that in 2012, National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) had explored the proposition and found that balloting would have to be held in embassies after electronic thumb verification by the embassy officials and concluded that it was problematic. Credible reasons have not been spelt out as to how e-voting by expats without the involvement of Pak embassies abroad had become feasible now.

He said the real issue was the stealing of people’s mandate by new ways which came into sharp focus during the previous elections.