Pakistan playing important role for peace in Afghanistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that Pakistan was in a close contact with all global and regional powers on recent Afghan situation.

In a video message, the minister maintained the people of Afghanistan would form the government by themselves, and Pakistan would continue its efforts for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Fawad emphasized that Pakistan was playing an important role for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He pointed out that the role of Pakistani embassy in Kabul was being appreciated all over the world, including the international media.

He said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) assisted about 1,400 people in their evacuation process from Kabul. He explained the situation in Kabul had made it difficult for journalists, international media, IMF, the World Bank personnel and staff of various embassies to evacuate.

The minister continued that Pakistan embassy in Kabul had issued about 4,000 visas so far, and about 2,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul.

Meanwhile, Fawad said that the government was ready to make amendments in Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) draft law, except the clauses about the right of media workers to approach media tribunals to enforce the agreement with their respective organisations and impose penalties on fake news.

In a tweet, he said it was the duty of the incumbent government to give the poor media workers the right to legal redressal, and then, he questioned how fake news could be considered a right of media moguls. The minister said that in the current media model of Pakistan, the rights of common man, poor media workers and public interests were not protected. He said it was possible only in Pakistan to consider blackmailing as one’s right.