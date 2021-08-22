Taliban flag removed from Jamia Hafsa

ISLAMABAD: The Lal Masjid administration finally removed the Taliban’s flag from the Jamia Hafsa seminary after marathon talks with the deputy commissioner’s office.

The officers conducted negotiations with the Lal Masjid management on Saturday, sources told The News.

A spokesman for the Lal Masjid confirmed hoisting the Taliban’s flag on the seminary saying waving the Taliban’s flag was not illegal because many sections displayed their flags at their holy places.

The Lal Masjid administration finally downed the Taliban’s flag after the district administration accepted their demands.