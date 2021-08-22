Hundreds arrested in Australia protests as country posts worst Covid rise

SYDNEY: Hundreds were arrested after violent clashes between anti-lockdown protesters and police in Australia’s two largest cities on Saturday as the country recorded its sharpest rise in daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Sydney’s state of New South Wales posted 825 infections -- a record for the entire country -- a day after authorities extended the city’s lockdown until at least September to try to head off the Delta variant.

"No matter how hard we work, no matter if 99 percent of people are doing the right thing, there’s an element of Delta that nobody can control," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told media.

"The best way we can look forward to freedom is by making sure that we get vaccinated."

An increasing outbreak in Melbourne’s state of Victoria also prompted stay-at-home orders to be extended across the entire state on Saturday.

But Melbourne’s public health orders didn’t deter thousands from venting anger in a march against the lockdown rules, with police using pepper spray in violent clashes with protesters.

Seven officers were injured and more than 200 people were arrested in the "violent and unlawful" protest, Victoria Police said in a statement.

"While there were some peaceful protesters in attendance, the majority of those who attended came with violence in mind," they said.

In Sydney more than 1,500 police flooded the city, setting up roadblocks and making dozens of arrests as around 250 gathered there, NSW Police said. Large crowds were also reported at an anti-lockdown rally in Brisbane.

Sydneysiders were plunged into lockdown in late June, and restrictions now reach across two states and the nation’s capital, affecting over 15 million people.

Under a third of Australia’s population are fully vaccinated, as the arrival of Delta threatens to unwind the nation’s hard-fought pursuit of "covid zero".

After a glacial rollout, nationwide vaccination efforts have accelerated in recent weeks, with leaders setting a target of over 70 percent vaccination rates before restrictions ease.

Sydney’s outbreak has also been linked to a case that sparked a national lockdown in New Zealand.

Australia has recorded over 42,000 cases in a population of over 25 million since the pandemic began, with 974 deaths linked to the virus.More than 700 extra Victorian police officers were deployed to contain the lockdown protest.

Police said they had, for the first time during a lockdown protest, used non-lethal tactics that included rounds of pepper spray projectiles and canisters. Two police officers suffered broken noses. One officer was hospitalised with a broken thumb and others suffered concussion.

Each of the 218 protesters arrested would be fined $5,452 for breaching public health orders. Police also issued an additional 236 fines and said three people were expected to face charges for assaulting police.

“Further investigations will be conducted into offences committed during the protest including the assault of numerous police officers and the use of flares.”

Social media videos showed hundreds were in attendance with some letting off flares. People of all ages were seen walking through the streets, shouting for “freedom” while police condemned the marchers as selfish.

Public gatherings were not allowed in Victoria as the state tried to contain a surge in coronavirus cases.

Police on horseback lined up to block the march, which appeared to start in Russell Street and join other groups.

Meanwhile, thousands of people demonstrated in the streets of France again on Saturday against the government’s Covid-19 vaccination policies amid concern from rights groups about anti-Semitic sentiment in the protest movement.

Saturday’s protests were called for the sixth weekend in a row to denounce a new "health pass" system announced by President Emmanuel Macron that they see as unfairly restricting the rights of the unvaccinated.

Under the system, introduced progressively since mid-July, anyone wishing to enter a restaurant, theatre, cinema, long-distance train, or large shopping centre must show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Around 200,000 people have marched in previous weekends, according to interior ministry figures, while organisers claim the real number is nearly double that.

At the head of the Paris march in the early afternoon, a few hundred people held up flags and banners with the word "Liberty" on them while shouting "Macron! We don’t want your pass!"