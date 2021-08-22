People are talking about

-- the fact that a few athletes who reached the finals in the Olympics have been hailed as heroes despite the fact that they did not win any medals, indicating that those who admire them are happy at this achievement which they managed purely on their own, without any support from the government. People say that hopefully all this joyful appreciation will have been noticed by those in charge of sports and they will do something to help and encourage these brave souls.

-- ineffective market governance, frequent disruption in supply chains and profiteering by investors and hoarders which are a few problems that the decision-makers need to address intelligently on an urgent basis to mitigate the impact of the surging food prices. People say the provincial governments complain about the absence of a legal framework to arrest and punish profiteers and hoarders but no one has thought of legislating to develop this framework and the reason is probably because of vested interests.

-- the fact that modification after a certificate has been issued by NADRA when partially vaccinated is not possible, so why does the system allow you to download your certificate when the status is ‘partially vaccinated’ when this is the case? People say this either this facility should have been restricted and vaccinated persons allowed to download it only when the status changed to ‘fully vaccinated,’ or the system should be fixed so that it allows automatic updates after the second dose.

-- the ‘popularity’ of the men and women who are projecting themselves on social media platforms and how it creates a feeling of importance when they have thousands of ‘followers.’ People say while celebrities and those who are in the public eye are maybe justified in giving out information or indulging in self-promotion, this kind of attention given to those, especially females, who have become ‘famous’ because of their posts sometimes has unpleasant results because of their overconfidence.

-- the social media post by an unknown person in Badin which featured an act that was considered ‘blasphemous’ by an angry, charged crowd which turned up to look for the perpetrator. People say social media is being used to spread false news and stir up hatred, which is a shame as it also has benefits and the cybercrime office need to work more diligently to weed out the disruptive elements in our society so that innocent persons are not mistreated or killed.

-- the manner in which a well-known foreign female personality who has made Pakistan her home has been trolled because she tweeted “My heart goes out to all the good men of Pakistan. I’m sorry so many of your brothers have failed you," after the shameful incident at Minar-e-Pakistan. People say those who took her remarks negatively should think before they comment, especially females, because surely they have male relatives who are ‘good men’ – unless they think otherwise!

-- Samar Khan the first woman to reach the K2 base camp on a bicycle - she has a lot of firsts - she's the first Pakistani to summit the 6,250-metre Burbucho peak in Shigar's Arandu and Mount Kilimanjaro but it’s not been easy. People say her remark that if foreigners or men achieve their goal they get praised but in Pakistan if a woman does, they target her abilities then bring religion into it speaks a lot about the mindset that exists in our society. -- I.H.