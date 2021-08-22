Forester sacrifices life in the line of duty

CHITRAL: The people of Chitral have asked the government to compensate the family of forest officer Jamshed Iqbal, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty while extinguishing fire in the forest in the district.

They said that Jamshed Iqbal, a forest block officer and resident of Chamarkan, along with two other companions had gone to the forest to extinguish fire in the mountainous Chamakan Dok Goal area.

However, he slipped during the course of drowsing the blaze and started rolling from the high mountain down to the deep gorge.

As a result, the official sustained serious injuries. He was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital by the locals and personnel of Rescue 1122 after hectic efforts.

He remained in a coma and at last succumbed to his precarious injuries.

The elders said that Jamshed Iqbal had exhibited exemplary bravery and dedication to his duty.

They said that the government should acknowledge his courage and services and compensate his family.