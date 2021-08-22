2 die, 11 injured as pickup plunges into ravine

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed and 11 others sustained injuries when a pickup vehicle plunged into a ravine in the Susal Gali area here on Saturday.

The passenger vehicle was on its way to Oghi from Mansehra when the driver lost control over it at a steep turn as a result of which it plunged into the ravine.

Rescue 1122 official rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Ali Bahadar and Muhammad Zaman dead.

The injured, including Muhammad Jamil, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Yusuf, Muhammad Sain, Saidur Rehman, Saheer Bahadar, Muhammad Mumtaz, Muhammad Siyal, Muhammad Hakeem, Muhammad Bashir and Habib-un-Nisa were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad where the condition of five of them was stated to be critical.

The police after lodging the first information report started an investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident.

Meanwhile, five persons sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in the Kanshian area of Balakot.

Locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital in Balakot where doctors referred them to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad.

According to police, the jeep was on its way to Kanshian village from Balakot and the accident happened due to dilapidated condition of the road.