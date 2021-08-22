Suspects held in Lakki search operation

LAKKI MARWAT: The police claimed to have arrested a dozen of suspects, including two outlaws, in a search and strike operation in the limits of Pezu Police Station on Saturday.

Talking to the media, District Police Officer Imran Khan said that search and strike operations were being carried out on a daily basis against criminals and anti-social elements in the district.

He said that under the supervision of DSP Iqbal Mohmand and SHO Pezu Mohammad Amir Khan along with Chowki Shahbaz Khel Police and Elite Force personnel and Ladies Police raided the houses of criminals.