Only PML-N can steer country out of crises: Muqam

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML- N) provincial head Amir Muqam on Saturday vowed to continue struggle for the protection and progress of the country under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

“The country has been passing through a very critical juncture of history owing to the flawed policies of the incumbent rulers. The government has failed on all fronts due to which the masses are suffering,” the PML-N leader told a gathering at his residence here.

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leader Saleem Shah Hoti advocate and Muhibullah advocate announced joining the PML- N on the occasion. Amir Muqam welcomed the newcomers into the party fold and hoped their joining would further strengthen the party. Amir Muqam said that the PML-N was the only political force, which could steer the county out of the prevailing crises.

The PML-N leader urged the people to get united under the charismatic leadership of Nawaz Sharif. “The workers are the real assets of the party and they will be mobilised to oust the incompetent rulers,” he went on to add. He maintained that the party would be further solidified to work proactively for the rights of people.

He also expressed concern over the government apathy over killing of residents of Swat in Karachi and regretted that both federal and provincial government resorted to criminal silence over the gory incident of terrorism.

The PML-N leader said that only PML-N had stood with the affected families in this time of trial and tribulation. He condemned the registration of the first information report against PML- N MPA Ikhtiar Wali Khan.