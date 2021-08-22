Minister takes notice of deforestation

LAHORE: Minister of Forests Sibtain Khan while taking notice of deforestation in Murree, has issued order for taking action against those involved in this act under Forest Act.

Sibtain Khan, on Saturday, directed the Forest Secretary to conduct a transparent inquiry against all the persons involved in the incident. Sibtain Khan categorically vowed to adopt a zero tolerance policy against the responsible officers and directed the Forest Secretary to conduct an impartial inquiry and submit a report within three days.

The Forest Minister reiterated his commitment to ensure protection of forest assets at all costs and said that incidents like timber theft were unacceptable. Strict legal action will be taken against any officer found in the inquiry patronising the timber mafia.

It may be recalled that a local resident of Rawalpindi had lodged a complaint with the Forest Minister Sibtain Khan for cutting down trees and stealing timber from the forests of Murree.­