TikToker assault case: 40 sent to jail for identification parade

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Saturday sent 40 accused to jail for identification parade in TikToker assault case.

The police produced the accused before the court and informed the court that during preliminary investigation police have made arrest of 40 people.

It sought permission from the court for identification parade of the accused which was granted by the court.

As per police, the said suspects were picked up during raids in different areas of the Lahore.

Moreover, as per claims of the police data of other people involved in the incident has also been received by them and soon more arrests would be made in the wake of fresh evidence.

The incident was reported on August 14 where a female TikToker was assaulted by a mob at Minar-e-Pakistan.