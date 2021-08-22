Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of three more IIOJ&K youth

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the extrajudicial killing of three more Kashmir youths in Pulwama area of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In intensified state-sponsored terrorism against Kashmiris, Indian occupation forces have martyred six Kashmiris in the past three days, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement.

He said it was a matter of grave concern that the draconian military siege, extrajudicial killings, torture in custody, enforced disappearances and incarcerations were continuing unabated in IIOJ&K.

The spate of violence against innocent Kashmiris only showed India’s frustration over its failure to suppress the just struggle of Kashmiris for their legitimate right to self-determination, he added.

The spokesperson said the gross and systematic human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJ&K warranted investigation by the UN Commission of inquiry, as recommended by the OHCHR [Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights] in its reports of 2018 and 2019.

“We once again call upon the international community to hold India to account for the grave and systematic human rights violations of the Kashmiri people and work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people,” the spokesperson added.