Libya starts restoring mains water cut

TRIPOLI: Mains water is to be restored to western Libya after a week-long cut prompted by sabotage threats from loyalists of a jailed Moamer Qadhafi-era official, the water authority said.

"The wells and pumps are being switched back on to gradually restore supply," the authority said on its Facebook page on Saturday. "The crisis is over."

The announcement brought welcome relief to Libyans forced to cope without water as a summer heat wave gripped North Africa.

The water authority is responsible for a huge network of pipelines, dubbed the Great Man-Made River, which was one of the major projects of longtime dictator Moamer Qadhafi during his four decades in power. It brings water from underground aquifers deep in the Sahara desert to settlements on the Mediterranean coast.