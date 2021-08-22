36 more arrested in TikToker assault case: IG

LAHORE: Punjab IG Inam Ghani has said several teams of police are working day and night to identify and arrest the people involved in assaulting a woman in Greater Iqbal Park.

Police on Saturday conducted raids on 26 different places during which 36 more accused were arrested and so far the total number of arrested persons has reached 66, the IG said.

He said out of the arrested accused, 40 have been sent to jail on judicial remand after identification parade while the remaining 26 will be produced in the court for identification parade on Sunday (today).

He said ASI Khalid Mahmood, who detained an old citizen for interrogation, has been suspended and a show-cause notice has been issued to in-charge investigation also while the senior citizen was released at the same time and after further departmental inquiry a legal action will be taken in this regard.

The IG said all evidence, photos, videos as well as other modern means including geo-fencing are being utilised for the arrest of the accused so that any accused involved in the tragic incident could not escape punishment.

The IG said that the accused who misbehaved with the woman did not deserve any concession and the police teams were making every effort to arrest them as soon as possible and all the accused would be given exemplary punishments and set an example for others.

The IG said prevention of crimes against women and children is the top priority of the Punjab police and clear instructions have been issued to the police teams to punish sexual predators involved in such crimes.

He said while fulfilling requirements of merit and law, investigation into the Minar-e-Pakistan incident would be brought to a logical conclusion as soon as possible and no effort would be spared to provide justice to the oppressed woman.

In addition, another video of a girl’s violence going viral in the park was also traced by the Punjab police and the said video has come out of Mirpur district of Azad Kashmir.

The IG also telephoned Azad Kashmir Police IG regarding the video. According to the preliminary investigation, the video was uploaded on TikTok by Hasnain, a citizen of Mirpur, Azad Kashmir. The SP CRO traced Hasnain's number and contacted him to find out about the video.

During the conversation, Hasnain confirmed that the said video belongs to Jhiri Kis Family Park, Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, where a quarrel took place between two families who came to the park on August 14 at 6 pm.

According to Hasnain, he made a video and uploaded it but deleted it shortly after. However, the video continued to run on social media pages and went viral in a few days and people continued to spread it without confirmation. After the incident of assault on a woman at Minar e Pakistan, most of the social media users started attributing it to Iqbal Park which is completely wrong and contrary to the facts. Azad Kashmir Police is taking legal action in this regard.