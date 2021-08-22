Pakistan Post, Health services sign agreement

LAHORE: Pakistan Post and Director General Health Services signed an agreement for transmission of mail, samples, medicines and testing kits here on Saturday.

Under the agreement, Pakistan Post will transmit mail and correspondence of DG Health services and provide specialised transmission services for blood and sputum samples, medicines and testing kits of Punjab Aids Control Programme and TB Control Programme.

Shahid Javed Malik, Deputy Postmaster General Operations, signed the agreement on behalf of Pakistan Post whereas Dr Sohail Arshad Rana, Director (HQ) Health Services Punjab, Dr Faisal Masood, Programme Director, Punjab AIDS Control Programme and Dr Saeed, Provincial Programme Manager, Programme Director 113 Control Programme were the signatory from the Directorate of Health Services signing ceremony held at the office of the Postmaster General, Punjab in which officers from Post and Health Department participated.

Khawaja Ituran Reza, Postmaster General, Punjab said Pakistan Post is committed to providing quality services at affordable rates. He said, “Due to wide network of Pakistan Post we are in a better position than our competitors to provide transmission services for various projects under the umbrella of Director General Health Services and we have signed 3 different agreements which is a testimony of their confidence on Pakistan Post and our services.”

Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir expressed his satisfaction with the services of Pakistan Post and told the media that Pakistan Post has already been transmitting temperature-controlled boxes of Hepatitis Control Programme which is a success story in itself and today signing of three more agreements with Pakistan Post is a manifestation of our confidence and trust on the services of Pakistan Post.