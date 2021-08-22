Women demand secure working environment

Islamabad: With the ever increasing incidents of molestation and harassment against women, the women and girls are feeling very insecure to carry out their work in the society.

Founding President of Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Samina Fazal has said that all women should come together on the Women’s Rights Act. They had to work hard and contribute to the economic development of Pakistan.

These latest inhumane incidents are increasing day by day. These incidents are making women feel insecure for themselves, their sisters and their daughters.

How can a frightened insecure mind work and thrive? There is no place of uncultured and evil people among us. We call on the government to impose the death penalty on those who sexually attack and kill women.

“How will we send our daughters to schools, colleges, universities, workplaces? The law enforcement agencies and the government should play their role in identifying the culprits and punishing the heinous crimes. This is the time for us to raise our voice collectively. We should make the higher authorities realise that punishment is very important to prevent crime.

We demand justice for all those who were killed, tortured, physically, mentally and emotionally harassed. Women’s protection bills should be passed immediately.”