PU awards PhD degrees to five scholars

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Saturday.

According to details, Asma Rashid Tariq d/o Abdul Rashid Tariq has been awarded PhD in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Gas Separation Studies of Mixed Matrix Membranes Incorporating Lanthanide Metal Organic Frame Works as Fillers’, Afifa Gull d/o Mian Abdul Sattar in the subject of Applied Psychology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Psychosocial Predictors of Suicidal and Non-Suicidal Self Harm: An Indigenous Perspective’, Syed Shahzad Raza s/o Syed Naseem Raza in the subject of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Development and Characterization of Nickel Base Superalloys’, Saman Riaz d/o Riaz Ahmad Najmi in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Expression Studies of Modified Vip3A and ASAL Genes in Sugarcane’ and Naveed Alam s/o M Alam in the subject of Gender Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Educational Gender Gap in British State Maintained Islamic Schools: Influence of Social Class, Ethnicity and Faith Identity’.