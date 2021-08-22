Girl harassment case registered

LAHORE: A case for harassing a girl in a motorcycle-rickshaw on Independence Day was registered at Lorry Adda police station here on Saturday.

The case has been registered on the complaint of newly-posted SHO Ghulam Abbas. According to the FIR, two women and a minor girl were on their way on the rickshaw when on Circular Road near Greater Iqbal Park around a dozen boys started following the rickshaw. They passed obscene remarks and signals to the women. A young boy jumped on the moving rickshaw and committed an immoral activity with a girl in the rickshaw and sexually harassed her. Police could not find the women nor received any complaint about the incident. Police were searching for the suspects.

Man injured: A 28-year-old man was shot at and injured by his brother-in-law over a domestic issue in Kot Lakhpat area on Saturday.

The victim Kashif, a resident of Gujjar Colony had a dispute with his wife. His brother-in-law landed into the conflict and shot at the victim. Kashif received injuries and was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. Police said that they were investigating the matter.

Man attempts suicide: A 50-year-old man attempted suicide in Model Town here on Saturday.

Inamullah was frustrated and locked himself in a room and attempted to commit suicide by cutting his vein. He was wanted in a cheque dishonour case and he injured himself to avoid the arrest. He was shifted to a nearby hospital.