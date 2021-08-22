Pakistan Railways DS holds open court

LAHORE : An open court was held on Saturday at Mughalpura DS Office Workshops in which Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Workshop Iftikhar Hussain listened to in-service and retired employees.

The open court was organised on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati to solve people’s people.

During the two-hour long open forum, employees and people were given opportunity to discuss their issues pertaining to allotment, payment of dues, appointments and transfers. All divisional officers were present.