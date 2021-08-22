Greater Iqbal Park incident condemned

LAHORE: Women Action Forum (WAF), Lahore, South Asia Partnership (SAP), public intellectuals, educationists and activists have condemned the dastardly, inhuman and shameless attack by an unruly mob of young men on a woman at Greater Iqbal Park, Minar-e-Pakistan, on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

She was subjected to harassment, physical abuse, tossed around and her friends were beaten and all of them robbed. WAF condemned such hooliganism which is not the first instance of its kind.

Even more alarming and deplorable is police inaction – it stirred into action three days later, only after the video of the incident went viral on social media. While the incident reflects the total collapse of decency and norms of respectful behaviour it also demonstrates the deep rooted misogyny whereby women are systematically denied their right to celebrate and access to public spaces and venues, a statement issued by WAF to the press said.

Failure of the administration to provide safety and ensure security of women and citizens, particularly on days like the 14th of August is glaring.

“It is about time that we as a collective reflect upon what social norms are we teaching our younger generation, what models of behaviour is our leadership setting for them to emulate, and what role is the media playing through its portrayal of women.

It is shameful that the media/social media has violated the principles of privacy of the victim/survivor and endlessly playing the abhorrent clip and broadcasting personal details of the survivor by circulating the FIR,” said WAF and extended its solidarity and support to the girl.

SAP held a rally outside Minar-e-Pakistan to protest against the mob assault. A large number of activists were present in the protest. Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal suggests that no man be allowed to attend public event unless accompanied by two women.

“It will ensure presence of security guards and more women and less men at all public events. Many other measures can be put in place,” she said. Uzma Kardar, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming, said, “The barbarism is unacceptable and a matter of great shame for us as a nation. The girl went through a nightmare as the system offered no support.”Saiqa Imtiaz Asif, Vice Chancellor of Govt Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur, said “Touching the girls ‘accidentally’ in public, calling them names, staring at them, passing remarks, crowding in front of female educational institutions are so common in our society that everybody has accepted these as norms saying ‘boys will be boys’. In fact we have fallen into the lowest abyss of moral deterioration and degeneration. Unfortunately, we are completely ignoring the moral training.” The civil society in its rally organised by SAP Pakistan before Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday demanded justice for the woman who was molested in the park and other women who were harassed. They demanded strict punishment to the culprits.