CM responsible for worsening law & order situation: PML-N

LAHORE : PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has expressed concern over the increasing incidents of women assault in Lahore.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Azma Bukhari demand resignation from Usman Buzdar and Raja Basharat and said Chief Minister was responsible for deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab. “Women are feeling insecure about the rising incidence of abuse of women in Lahore. The purpose of such incidents is a vicious conspiracy to confine working women to their homes. The footage has also raised questions about the performance of the police. Minar-e-Pakistan and women leaving their homes in vain with women in rickshaws have caused concern. Such incidents will happen again. The provocative and provocative government attitude has given a boost to the homeless youth. In both the incidents, the police found out during the investigation that several cameras of Safe City have been out of order for a long time,” she said.

Azma maintained that cameras installed at several key locations of the city were down for months. She said the Buzdar government has tried to remove the police officers and throw all the rubble on them. Usman Buzdar has also spent three years putting the burden of his administrative incompetence on the institutions, she concluded.