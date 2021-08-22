‘One Vision for Goals’ initiative launched

LAHORE : Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar, has launched an initiative called ‘One Vision for Goals’ to provide relief to the people in various sectors.

This initiative is aimed at working in the sectors of clean drinking water, health, education and tree plantation. In the first phase, two filtration plants have been inaugurated and the foundation stone of one has been laid whereas 1,000 fruit trees have also been planted. Begum Perveen Sarwar, Chairperson of Sarwar Foundation, told media that with the collaboration of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, TEVTA, Islamic Aid, Sarwar Foundation and AFFAQ, we have launched the initiative ‘One Vision for Goals’.

She said its sole purpose is to serve humanity. Initially, two filtration plants have been inaugurated in Sargodha from where thousands of people will be able to get clean drinking water daily.

One thousand fruit trees were also planted with the volunteers from Punjab Girl Guides Association. She said these organisations will work in collaboration to install and restore Water Filtration Plants so that an uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water can be ensured to the public.

Begum Perveen Sarwar said that 'One Vision Four Goals' will provide facilities of health, education and clean drinking water, particularly in rural areas.

In addition to the weekly medical camps, free books will be provided to the children and where necessary, and schools or skills training centers will be set up in collaboration with welfare organizations and TEVTA.

She said that service of humanity is the mission of her life and only those who serve humanity live in the history. She said that Pakistan belongs to all of us, adding that together we have to make it strong and prosperous and provide all basic facilities to the people including health and education.

Begum Perveen Sarwar said that Islamic Aid is already working with Sarwar Foundation in the clean drinking water initiative.