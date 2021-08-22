Shikoh brothers lead in Sindh Amateur Golf

KARACHI: Arsalan Shikoh Khan on Saturday catapulted himself to the top of the leaderboard in the penultimate round of the Sindh Amateur Golf Championship with an impressive card of 73 here at the Karachi Golf Club.

In the process, Arsalan overtook his younger brother Hamza to take the pole position on the leaderboard ahead of the final round of the 54-hole championship. With a 36-hole aggregate of 149 (+5), Arsalan has a one-shot leade over Hamza.

Hamza, the opening day leader, played yet another steady round of 76 to take the second spot with 150. Trailing three shots behind him is Yashal Shah (153) who carded 79 in the second round.

National amateur champion Omar Khalid made a stunning comeback on Saturday firing the day’s best round of one-under par 71 to give himself some hope for the title. Omar had a disastrous round of 83 on Friday but was in much better form on Saturday as he recovered from a double bogey on the 2nd hole to make five birdies. He is now tied for the fourth place with Abdullah Adil at 154, five shots behind the leader.

At 155 is defending champion Saim Shazli who had a rather forgettable round of 80. He is followed by the big-hitting Zunair Khan and Asad Ali Khan and Nauman Asghar at 157.

In the ladies category, title favourite Aania Farooq carded 76 to take a three-shot lead in the 36-hole contest. Daniah Syed is in second place with 79 followed by her sister Abiha Hanim Syed (87) at third spot. The three-day Sindh Amateur Golf Championship will conclude on Sunday (today).