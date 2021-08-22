Two cup races in a card of six today at LRC

LAHORE: As the racing activity resumes after a week’s gap, the Independence Day Cup and Azadi Cup will ignite the Lahore Race Club on its 10th day summer meeting on Sunday (today).

There are three Mianwali Plates, two cups and the final plate race. All the four plate races are of 1000 metres distance, the cup races will stretch for 1200 metres.

Amanah is likely to win Independence Day Cup and Surkhab is expected to emerge triumphant in Azadi Cup.

The opening Mianwali Plate, which is of class VII and division-V, has 10 entries but the favourite is Golden Pound. Places may be taken by Merchant of Venus and Piyari Guria. The lineup also has German Star, Sky Dancer, Aroosa Love, Lalazaar, Rawal Star, Mera Darwaish and Galactic Choice.

The second race, which has class VII and division IV and V horses, has Buzkushi as the favourite for win and Chhota Pathan and Ayubia Princess for places . The list also includes Gifts of Gold, Bright Bomber, Super Asia, Azm-e-Nau and Mehrban.

In the third race, Golden Oak is the favourite from among class VII and division-IV entries. Places are expected to be taken by Silken Black and Jan-e-Fida. The field also has Chan Pari, Owais-e-Bhakkar, Arrogation and Zoaq-e-Yaqeen.

In the fourth race, which is the Independence Day Cup, Amanah is the favourite. This class-VII and division-I race has expectations for places on Gondal Prince and Raining Fairy. The others are Young Gun, Galactic Song, Believe Me, Nayel, Banaras Prince and Welldone Pakistan.

The Azadi Cup may be won by Surkhab and places could be won by Amazing Runner and Barbarian's Charge. The remaining horses in the race are Sky Active, Follow My Lady, Gun Metal, Hamlet and Champion of Mind.

The final race has Master Prince as the favourite. Places in this class VII and division-II and III race may be taken by Miss World and Codes Cracker. The other challengers are Faizi Choice, Jee Aya Nu, Taha Princess, Spring Festival and Another Island.