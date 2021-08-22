White-ball players camp from today

LAHORE: A pre-season training camp for men’s white-ball players will commence on Sunday (today) at the National High Performance Centre with practice matches to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The camp will be supervised by the NHPC coaching and support staff, led by Head of International Player Development Saqlain Mushtaq.

There will be 26 players in the camp during which the players will work on their fitness and cricketing skills with special emphasis on their preparation for the hectic white-ball international cricket season which begins next month.

White-ball players returning from the West Indies will be asked to join the camp after a few days of rest.

White-ball players to participate in the camp:

Arshad Iqbal (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Danish Aziz (Sindh), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hussain Talat (Southern Punjab), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Imad Wasim (Northern), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Shadab Khan (Northern), Sharjeel Khan (Sindh), Sohaib Maqsood (Southern Punjab).

Additional players to help during net sessions and practice matches:

Abrar Ahmed (Sindh), Ahmed Bashir (Central Punjab), Imran Randhawa (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Ilyas (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Imran (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Muhammad Akhlaq (Central Punjab), Raza Ali Dar (Central Punjab), Rohail Nazir (Northern), Zeeshan Ashraf (Southern Punjab).

Camp schedule – first week:

22 August – Scenario-based 50-overs practice match

23 August – Fitness and Strength and Conditioning session in the afternoon

24 August – Scenario-based 50-overs practice match

25 August – Skill practice session

26 August – Fitness, Strength and Conditioning session in the afternoon

27 August – Scenario-based 50-overs practice match.