LAHORE: WAPDA and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) won their matches in the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium, Multan, on Friday.

WAPDA defeated Pakistan Air Force (PAF) by 2-1. WAPDA were leading by 1-0 goal at the end of the first half. In the 9th minute, Adnan Saeed scored for WAPDA.

Maaz ur Rehman doubled the margin by 2-0 in the 79th minute. In the 87th minutes, PAF were awarded a penalty kick and Mansoor Khan kicked the ball into the net to make it 2-1.

Referee showed yellow cards to four players of WAPDA: Saadat Hussain (35th minute), Ali Uzair (62nd), Abdullah (72nd) and Maaz ur Rehman (83rd). Sufyan Asif of PAF also received the yellow card in the 28th minute.

Referee Ahmed Rauf supervised the match while Mehboob Ali and Majid Khan assisted him.

PCAA defeated Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) 1-0. Suhail scored the only goal of the match in the 26th minute.

SSGC’s Ali Khan Niazi (21st minute), Abdul Salam (74 minute) and Nabi Bux (82nd minute) got yellow cards. PCAA’s Faisal Bashir (3rd minute) and Suhail (85th minute) were also given yellow cards.

This match was supervised by Adnan Anjum who was assisted by Dilawar Khan and Nadeem Butt. On Sunday (today), Karachi United meet Muslim Club Chman at 9:30pm.