LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed the camp for the ODI series against Afghanistan.

The PCB has decided to postpone the training camp until the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announces the schedule and travel plan.

The PCB had planned to hold the camp from August 21-28 here at Gaddafi Stadium.

The ACB is scheduled to host Pakistan for three ODIs from September 1 to 5 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.