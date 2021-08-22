Rain forces early lunch on second day

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Rain delayed the start of play and forced early lunch on the second day of the second Test at Sabina Park on Saturday with Pakistan to resume at 212 for four against the West Indies.

In Friday's opening day action, Babar Azam missed out on a hundred while Fawad Alam retired hurt after a resilient fifty as the pair lifted Pakistan from a horrific start.

Babar´s composed 75 through almost five hours at the crease and Fawad´s typically pugnacious 76 before retiring hurt from severe leg cramps just after tea rescued the tourists from the depths of three for two.

Kemar Roach once again led the charge with the ball for the home side, taking three for 49 off 17 overs, striking in his first two overs of the match.

He then returned in the final session to claim the all-important wicket of Babar when the Pakistan captain appeared to be moving serenely towards a sixth Test century.

His fourth-wicket stand with Fawad was worth 158 when the awkward-looking left-hander had to limp off the field on a sweltering afternoon in the Jamaican capital where temperatures hit 34 degrees.

Those dehydrating conditions also claimed West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva who was replaced by Jahmar Hamilton for the rest of the day when the first-choice gloveman left the field just before tea.

Pakistan's hopes for a solid start after being put in crumbled in the very first over when Abid Ali fell to a good low catch by Jermaine Blackwood at third slip off Roach.

Revelling in the bowler-friendly conditions, the senior seamer then dismissed Azhar Ali without scoring, the former captain edging a delivery through to da Silva.

Jayden Seales, man of the match in the first Test when he claimed eight wickets including five in the second innings, enjoyed his share of the early spoils.

He drew the other opener, Imran Butt, into playing at another full-length delivery for da Silva to take his second straightforward catch in nine balls.

Babar and Fawad then displayed admirable grit and discipline in defying West Indies´ all-pace attack with the elegant skipper countering with a handful of handsome boundaries.

Fawad was again a model of unorthodox defiance given his much-talked about exaggerated square-on batting stance.

"I thought Kemar (Roach) should have extended his opening spell for a couple more overs given that he was bowling so well and the conditions were really helpful to the bowlers at that time," said West Indies bowling coach Roddy Estwick.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings

Abid Ali c Blackwood b Roach 1

Imran Butt c da Silva b Seales 1

Azhar Ali c da Silva b Roach 0

Babar Azam c Holder b Roach 75

Fawad Alam retired hurt 76

Mohammad Rizwan not out 22

Faheem Ashraf not out 23

Extras (b1, lb8, nb5) 14

Total (74 overs, 4 wkts) 212

To bat: Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas

Fall: 1-2 (Abid Ali), 2-2 (Azhar Ali), 3-2 (Imran Butt), 4-168 (Babar Azam)

Bowling: K. Roach 17-6-49-3 (1nb), J. Seales 11-3-25-1, A. Joseph 12-1-54-0, J. Holder 15-7-25-0, K. Mayers 11-5-17-0 (2nb), R. Chase 7-0-27-0, N. Bonner 1-0-6-0 (2nb)

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Joel Wilson (West Indies)