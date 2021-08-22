IPS, Inovatian-Asia sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) and Inovatian-Asia (Private) Limited, a sister concern of international technology firm Inovatian Inc, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), a statement said.

Inovatian Inc was founded by renowned scientist and innovator Dr Hatim Zaghoul. It specialises in 6G telephony solutions, cyber security, and data solutions.

IPS General Manager Operations Naufil Shahrukh and Inovatian-Asia CEO Farzana Yaqoob signed the MoU.

IPS Chairman Khalid Rahman, Inovatian-Asia Director Kashif Siddiqui, UET Taxila Department of Telecommunications’ Professor Dr Adeel Akram, IPS-LEAD Manager Outreach Shafaq Sarfraz, and other officials of both the organisations were also present.

The MoU aims to foster cooperation between the two organisations to carry out joint capacity-building programmes, disseminate research and analysis, foster dialogue among scholars, experts, scientists, and policymakers, and develop indigenous, state-of-the-art ICT resources and solutions in Pakistan and the Muslim world.