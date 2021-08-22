Sindh protests water cut by IRSA

KARACHI: Sindh government on Saturday strongly protested against Indus River System Authority (IRSA) decision to slash agriculture water share of the province by 30,000 cusecs.

Adviser to Sindh CM on Agriculture, Manzoor Wassan, in a statement said that reduction of water from 170,000 cusecs to 140,000 cusecs has delayed rice cultivation in Sindh.

The adviser accused the federal government of looting water from Sindh for supplying Punjab with more than its share. “Due to such issues, the agricultural lands of the province were becoming barren,” he added. “Standing crops of rice, cotton, sugarcane, and tomato were being destroyed due to scarcity of water.”

Farmers in Sindh were protesting against the PTI government due to the lack of water.

Wassan asked Prime Minister Imran Khan as to why a portion of water was not being given to Sindh, “the farmers of Sindh are being affected by the shortage of water, which will also have a negative impact on the national economy”.