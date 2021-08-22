Biden picks Chicago ex-mayor as Japan ambassador

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden plans to nominate Rahm Emanuel, who previously served as chief of staff to former President Barack Obama and mayor of Chicago, as US ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Saturday.

White House officials lauded Emanuel's experience and long years of public service.

His nomination, which could draw the ire of some fellow Democrats and Black rights activists stemming from his record as Chicago mayor, was announced on the same day that the White House disclosed that veteran US diplomat Nicholas Burns was picked to serve as US ambassador to China.

Emanuel said he was honoured to be tapped for the job.

"The alliance between the United States and Japan is the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific," Emanuel said in a statement.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi welcomed the announcement, saying Mr Emanuel's "relentlessness and track record of success" would help him as he works to deepen one of the most important US alliances and advance regional security.