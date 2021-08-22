A forgotten promise

On 11th August 1947, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah said: “You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed that has nothing to do with the business of the state”. To commemorate the founding father’s progressive ideology and recognise the services rendered by religious minorities, Pakistan observes Minorities’ Day every year.

Too often, in Pakistan, we have thought of countries such as Myanmar as being on the frontline of the human rights and religious freedom crisis. However, the grim situation of religious minorities over the years, coupled with religiously motivated violence shows us that the realities of the human rights crisis is no longer a distant problem, but one that is increasingly reaching our doorsteps — a warning on why Pakistan still has to change.

There is a growing feeling that we need to examine whether the founding principle of the Quaid’s vision is being eroded in front of our eyes or the performative cruelty of our system has severed the historical truth.

Let us be under no illusion: Pakistan’s contemporary narrative is built upon the valour, contribution, patriotism, and determination of everyone. Largely absent from that narrative is the oppression, pain, and violence that we have woven into the lives of minorities.

Meanwhile, the dogged persistence of state policies has fashionably amplified the trend of misuse of blasphemy law and violence against minorities stemming from personal enmity to professional or economic rivalry.

At the heart of this paralysis, we have also failed to bring an end to state-approved curriculum which fuels an environment of fanaticism. Looking deeper and wider, there is an outcry that we must advance the way we understand human rights and religious freedom frameworks.

Nevertheless, the decaying political system and spectacularly incompetent lawmakers have brought minorities under the cloud of uncertainty. The plight of the minorities has not changed even under Imran Khan’s regime, who promised to champion minorities’ rights and religious freedom in his election campaign. Ultimately, this has forced minorities to define themselves as persecuted, shortlisted for oppression, punishment and neglect. Whether or not this madness is calculated, the versions of reality present every government have sleep-walked into this crisis to ensure an open, constructive and interfaith dialogue to hold a debate of narratives, not facts.

History reminds us of the struggle of minorities for Pakistan, especially Christians, who played a crucial role in the creation of Pakistan. Quaid-e-Azam told a delegation of the Christian Parliamentarians on 20th November 1942, “If you help the Muslim League to make Pakistan, we will never forget you after Pakistan comes into existence, the Muslims will never forget your contribution”. Similarly after independence, the role of minorities in rebuilding Pakistan is not hidden. The list of outstanding minority’s heroes includes Cecil Chaudhry, Peter O Reilly, Wing Commander Mervyn L Middlecoat, Dr James Shera, Miss Nicole, Sister Ruth Lewis, Councillor Morris Johns, Nadib Gill and Dr Peter Johnson David. Similarly, in the judiciary who can forget the services of Chief Justice A R Cornelius, Chief Justice Rana Bhagwan Das, Justice Patel and Johnson Bernard. In education, the colleges like FC College in Lahore, Murray College in Sialkot, Gordon College in Rawalpindi, and Edwards College in Peshawar, have produced hundreds of thousands of outstanding graduates who are serving in Pakistan and across the world.

This year’s minorities’ fairy-tale summer will end again on a sour note. The profound spirit of minorities’ day itself is lost on account of Pakistan’s failure to demonstrate the leadership to safeguard fundamental rights and freedom of religious minorities that was promised on August 11, 1947.

That’s why, Pakistan’s minorities often find themselves in shackles of despair; perhaps, we are losing the race to keep our ecosystems alive for basic human rights and religious freedom. Liberty is precious, it is not a privilege granted by the state, and it is a right of every citizen. You can’t bake your “ready to eat” meal and then remove the key ingredient.

The writer is a social and human rights activist.