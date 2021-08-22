Two suffocate in underground tank in Korangi

A young woman and young man suffocated on Saturday due to poisonous gas in the underground water tank at a house in Karachi’s Korangi locality.

The incident took place in the Mehran Town area of Korangi. The woman, identified as Uzma, fell unconscious after she went inside the underground water tank of her house for the purpose of cleaning it.

After she fell unconscious, her neighbour Michel went to their house to rescue her. However, as he went inside the water tank, he also passed out.

Rescue teams were called to the property and they transported the woman and man to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced them dead.

The bodies were later handed over to the families after the post-mortem examination. Quoting initial investigations, police said the victims died due to inhaling poisonous gas in the tank that had been empty for a long time.