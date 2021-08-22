Cops among five remanded over kidnapping for ransom

The anti-terrorism courts administrative judge has remanded two cops among five suspects to jail, seeking a charge sheet from the investigation officer against them in a case pertaining to the kidnapping of a businessman for ransom.

According to the prosecution, the suspects -- Malik Arbaz, Zeeshan Shah, Nasir Jamal, Safdar Hussain and Luqman -- were caught red-handed while keeping Rahib Hussain hostage in their car and demanding Rs2 million for his release.

The investigation officer belonging to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell presented the suspects in the court and sought from the judge approval to keep them in custody for 10 days to complete the probe.

The judge, however, rejecting the police’s request, sent the suspects to jail in judicial custody till September 2 and ordered the IO to bring an interim charge sheet against them on the next hearing.

According to the FIR, which has been registered on the complaint of Rahib, the suspects entered his call centre located in Defence Housing Authority at around midnight on August 17 and posed as officials from the Federal Investigation Agency.

He complained that the suspects accused him of running a scam at his call centre and asked him to come along with them. He said that on refusal, one of the suspects pointed a pistol at him and threatened to shoot if he did not comply.

Hussain said that the suspects snatched two laptops and three mobile phones from him and his staffers and put him in a private car where three of them rode along while two followed them on a motorbike.

He said that the suspects drove around the city and meanwhile kept torturing him to pay them Rs2 million in ransom for his release and threatened that otherwise he would be booked in a fake case.

He said that the suspects forced him to withdraw Rs50,000 from an ATM near Gurumandir and took him to Numaish Chowrangi and then to Stadium Road from where they moved towards Sharea Faisal.

He added that in the meantime he saw a police mobile of the Tipu Sultan police station patrolling on the road and he shouted at them for help after which they intercepted the car and made the arrests.

According to the IO, Arbaz is a constable with the Special Investigation Unit of the police, Shah served at the police’s East Zone headquarters, and the rest of the suspects were civilians whose records were being checked.