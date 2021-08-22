Rs3.1bn to be spent on uplift of Ghoki district, says CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Rs3.123 billion being given by Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (MPCL) against a petroleum bonus and social welfare obligation would be spent on the development of local communities of District Ghotki.

This he said while talking to MPCL CEO Fahim Hyder, who called on him at the CM House and handed over a cheque of Rs3.123 billion.

The CEO said that under the petroleum policy of 2012 his company was giving Rs2,601 million as production bonus and Rs522 million for social welfare obligation.

The CM said that the area from where petrol was being drilled out must be developed properly. “It becomes the utmost responsibility of the company to provide employment opportunities to the locals and develop the civic infrastructure of the nearby residential localities.”

Shah said that under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the MPCL was providing health services through the Mari Medical Complex and mobile dispensaries. “I am glad that the company is also operating a school for special children,” he said.

He urged the company to prefer local people for employment. The CEO invited the chief minister to visit their field which he accepted.