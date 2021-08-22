Three Madadgar 15 officials suspended

Additional IG Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas on Saturday suspended three officials of the Police Helpline Madadgar 15 for not responding timely and not showing satisfactory performance during a surprise visit paid by the police chief.

The suspended officials are sub-inspector Iftikhar Majeed posted at the Tipu Sultan, constable Saad Tahir posted at Airport and feedback officer Adnan.

The city police chief said citizens approached the Madadgar 15 in an emergency situation, and there was a zero tolerance policy for not showing satisfactory performance. He ordered improving the emergency response force.