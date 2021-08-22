Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude felt in Karachi

The Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre on Saturday reported an earthquake of 3.1 magnitude in Karachi.

The Met Office also reported that an earthquake of moderate intensity jolted the city and its magnitude was recorded 3.1 on the Richter Scale.

The earthquake was felt at around 11:40 am of the Pakistan Standard Time in various localities of the city. The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be 76 kilometres (km) north-east of Karachi at the depth of 15 kilometres beneath the earth surface.

No casualties or damage were reported in the city due to the earthquake although the tremours caused panic amongst people in some areas.