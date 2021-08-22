CM promises terrorists behind explosion will be brought to justice

Being the economic hub and industrial engine of the country, Karachi has always been the target of terrorists but their nefarious designs will be foiled with political will, support of people and dedication of law-enforcement agencies.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated this on Saturday while talking to the media after offering condolences to the bereaved families of the August 14 Mawach Goth tragedy in which 13 people were killed and eight injured.

The CM, who went to Sherpao Colony of Landhi to offer condolences to the bereaved families, was accompanied by provincial minister Sajid Jokhio, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Murtaza Wahab, MNA Agha Rafiullah, MPA Raja Razak and others.

Shah said Karachi was the backbone of the national economy, due to which it had always been the target of the enemies of the country. “We have problems on our eastern and western borders, therefore such kind of incidents as happened in Mawach Goth, could take place,” he said.

Shah remarked that keeping in view the Afghan situation and the unrest in India, he had chaired the apex committee meeting to chalk out a strategy to face the potential terror threat.

“In the meeting, we gave guidelines to the law enforcement agencies and engaged them to conduct targeted operations against terrorists and drug mafia,” he said.

The CM termed the Mawach Goth incident one of the cowardly attacks against women and children and that was why no banned organisation or any outfit had claimed the responsibility for the incident.

He added that the culprits of the incident would be brought to justice shortly. “Our police and other agencies have been combing the hideouts of the terrorists.” Shah maintained that the law and order situation in Karachi was satisfactory. He lauded the police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies for ensuring peace on the occasion of Ashura.

The CM also directed Malir Deputy Commissioner Ganhwar Leghari to release Rs14.44 million for issueing cheques of Rs1 million to the heirs of each of the deceased victims and Rs200,000 to each person injured in the incident.

Shah said that the amount of Rs1 million could not be the compensation for life. “Life is priceless as this is just a financial support for the bereaved family,” he clarified.

After visiting the bereaved families, the CM went to Ibrahim Hyderi where he offered condolences to the family of Muhammad Ali Shah, the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum chairman, who died three days ago.

Shah said that the late rights activist struggled for the rights of the fishing community and his services for the cause of his community would always be remembered.

A day earlier on Friday, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visited Sherpao Colony to offer condolences to the bereaved families. He said punishing the terrorists responsible for the August 14 tragedy was his personal responsibility.

The governor said that the terrorist incident was indeed a massive tragedy as it had saddened the entire nation. “We all share the colossal grief of the bereaved family,” he added.

He told media persons that he had visited the bereaved families to convey them a condolence message of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PM immediately took cognisance of the incident soon after the tragedy had taken place, Ismail said.

He assured that the PM would not leave them alone in their grief.

To a question, the governor said he had been constantly in touch with the Sindh Rangers director general and Karachi additional inspector general of police over the Baldia Town incident and a thorough investigation was being conducted.

He reiterated the resolve of the government to bring to justice the culprits. “We are not oblivious of our responsibility as the criminals responsible for the incident will be caught and produced before court,” he said.

Ismail remarked that the terrorists responsible for the attack were enemies of the Pakistani nation and the entire humanity.