Unsafe places

The shameful and horrendous incident that happened at Minar-e-Pakistan where a woman was assaulted by 400 men speaks volume about deep-rooted misogyny in our society. It also shows that women aren’t safe in our country. This isn’t the first time that such an incident has taken place in Pakistan. What is even more shocking is the fact that these attackers normally get off scot-free. On the other hand, victims remain deprived of justice. We need to fight against our misogynistic culture where gender-based violence is, unfortunately, a norm. The authorities should take strict action against the 400 men and make an example out of them to put an end to these heinous crimes.

Mudassir Ahmed

Hyderabad