Mani to meet PM to discuss PCB matters

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of Ehsan Mani with the Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected within the next couple of days following which the decision on the new chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be taken. As things stand, the meeting could well prove a farewell one for Mani as the chairman of the Board.

Well-placed sources have confirmed that Mani, still the most trusted of PM’s men, will be making a last-gasp effort to share with the Patron the importance of his association with the PCB, especially because Pakistan has submitted a bid to host some major international events.

“The meeting is expected within the next two working days and is aimed at sharing with the PM the challenges confronting the PCB and Mani’s role in it. Nothing has been finalised as yet when it comes to naming the two PCB Patron’s appointed members of the Governing Board from whom the new PCB Chairman will be appointed,” a highly placed cricket official told ‘The News’.

Asked whether Mani has any chances of retaining his position, the source said, “Though the chances of his retaining PCB chairman slot are remote, nothing is certain.

“During the meeting between PM and Mani all issues will be discussed and the decision on the new Governing Board members will be taken. If Mani succeeds in convincing the PM of his utility, he may get a chance. Ultimately, we may see Mani saying that he was not willing to seek another term in office,” the source added.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has emerged as a strong contender for the PCB chairman post. ‘The News’ has learned that Raja’s name was floated by former cricketer Majid Khan. It was Majid who was the favourite to take over as the PCB chairman three years back. At that time, Majid backed Mani for the job.

Majid being a close relative of the PM did not accept the proposal of taking the position. This time, Majid has expressed his support for Raja, who has always had good relations with the Khan family. Even during his cricketing career, Majid had special liking for Raja. It was because of Majid (former president Islamabad cricket) that Ramiz was seen leading the capital team in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy in the nineties.

Dr Jawad Sajid is also being considered but he may get a chance to serve as a member of the Governing Board. A few weeks back, there was speculation that Secretary Cabinet Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera was also being considered, but that proved to be untrue.

Mani’s tenure as the chairman PCB expires on August 24 and the PCB will have a new chairman by the first week of September. Justice (rtd) Azmat Saeed has already been appointed as Election Commissioner to conduct PCB Chairman elections.