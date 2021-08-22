What next for Afghanistan?

Afghanistan's future remains uncertain, some days after the Taliban seized complete control of Kabul and also most other parts of the country. The world continues to remain in some degree of shock, many asking why President Joe Biden decided to go ahead with the US troop withdrawal, despite intelligence warnings from his own agencies that the Afghan government would collapse days after this happened. But for now, the US matters only to a lesser degree. The question is what is to happen inside Afghanistan and what kind of future its people are to face. Already, the World Food Programme (WFP) is negotiating access with the Taliban to distribute aid. The food insecurity in the country has increased in the last couple of weeks as one province after another fell to the Taliban militants. There is an immediate need for food deliveries in areas where people are facing an extreme scarcity of eatables. According to the WFP some 14 million people are facing severe hunger in the nation of 39 million people. This is the second drought in three years which has come in the wake of fighting. This situation has become even worse as there is no functioning government in the country for nearly a week.

Then there are disturbing reports coming in that, despite promises made to the contrary, the Taliban have gone after people who worked with foreign troops or foreign missions, including those who provided intelligence to the UN. They have also gone after journalists, casting a sinister shadow over Afghanistan and its future. When it comes to women, the concern is most legitimate. For nearly 20 years, Afghan women have become used to working and studying. Any restrictive change will be difficult for many of them to accept

As far as governance is concerned, attempts are on with Hamid Karzai, the former head for Afghanistan and Dr Abdullah Abdullah to talk to the Taliban and perhaps set up a kind of national government. Experts believe only an inclusive, broad-based government can work in Afghanistan, given its complex mix of ethnic factors and the problems that have been encountered in the past. It is unclear precisely what the Taliban hope to do in the coming future, with government offices still empty. The Taliban flag has gone up on some public buildings, and in some places has been taken down in favour of the traditional green, black and red flag that has represented the country for some years now. There has also been talk of some form of resistance being put up but analysts feel that may be short-lived since some of the resistance leaders have said they are ready for negotiations.

Pakistan has said it seeks peace in the region, and hopes that Taliban will respect human rights. This is a positive sign. Pakistan has also denied backing the Taliban militarily, and for now, we hope that the extended troika which took part in the Doha talks over the past years, the US, China, Russia and Pakistan can play a part in bringing about some kind of setup in Afghanistan that can work for the people of Afghanistan, and also for the international community, which continues to remain in a state of uncertainty over how to handle the situation unfolding in Afghanistan – including at-risk Afghans that need to be given safe haven.